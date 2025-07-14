BAE Systems has received a modification to a contract awarded by the U.S. Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center for work on the Military GPS User Equipment Increment 2 Miniature Serial Interface Receiver with Next Generation Application-Specific Integrated Circuit program. The modification increases the contract’s total cumulative face value by about $32 million resulting in a cumulative value of $339 million, the Department of Defense said Friday.

Original Contract Details

The original contract was issued in late 2020 and called for the design and manufacture of a military GPS receiver and application-specific integrated circuit to provide warfighters with positioning, navigation and timing capabilities as they carry out missions in austere environments. The technology is meant to work with the M-Code signal, which is designed to protect GPS data delivery from electronic warfare threats.

The original contract had a value of $247 million but subsequent modifications, sans the latest, increased that amount to $307 million.

CDR & Ongoing Work

In early 2024, BAE completed the critical design review for the military GPS receiver and semiconductor. Work on the technology is expected to proceed through Aug. 31, 2025, the contract’s potential end date.