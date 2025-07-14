in Contract Awards, News

Raytheon Secures $74M Navy Contract Modification for Rolling Airframe Missile Support

Logo / rtx.com
The Navy has awarded Raytheon a $74 million contract modification for Raytheon work on Mod5 Rolling Airframe Missile
RAM system support

Raytheon has received a $74 million firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded U.S. Navy contract for requirements and spares of the Rolling Airframe Missile, or RAM, Mod 5 guided missile launching system.

The RTX business will perform most of the work in Louisville, Kentucky, and Ottobrunn, Germany, with the rest in several U.S. locations, the Department of Defense said Thursday. Work completion is expected by September 2028.

Contract Award Modification’s Funding Details

Funding obligated upon the contract award includes about $58.1 million from the Navy’s fiscal year 2025 allocations for other procurement. Approximately $15.2 million will be drawn from the service branch’s FY 2025 shipbuilding funds and $456,000 from the operations maintenance budget. Additional funding of $286,980 will come from the German cooperative fund.

Initial Mod 5 Contract

RTX booked in July 2023 the initial RAM Mod 5 contract with a potential $282.6 million value for design agent and engineering support services to the Navy and three foreign military sales customers: Qatar, Japan and Egypt.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

mm

Written by Arthur McMiler

