General Dynamics Mission Systems has received a $49.9 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command with services that will help with the sustainment of the Tactical Network Transport On-The-Move, or TNT-OTM, system.

Army Contract Details

Locations and funding for the work to be carried out under the contract will be determined with each task order, the Department of Defense said Friday. The completion date is set for July 11, 2030.

The contract was awarded on a sole-source basis because GDMS is the owner of the system’s technical data package and possesses the expertise required by the sustainment services.

What Is The TNT-OTM System?

The TNT-OTM system works to provide mobile soldiers with command and control on-the-move and voice, video and data communication connectivity similar to that enjoyed by stationary command posts. The system is integrated into a variety of Army vehicles, including the Stryker, whose retrofit and repair was entrusted to General Dynamics‘ land systems business via a $174.4 million contract issued in late July 2024.