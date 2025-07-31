The U.S. government is more rapidly adopting the latest technologies in the market to maintain decision advantage against adversaries, according to Kim Lynch, executive vice president of government defense and intelligence at Oracle and a two-time Wash100 winner. In an interview with Cloud Wars, the executive discussed the ongoing digital transformation across the government and what her company is contributing to accelerate and improve the process.

On Modernizing Legacy Systems

During the interview, Lynch pointed out that the government contracting industry is highly regulated, whereas adversary nations can more easily employ the newest technologies because they do not have the same controls.

The executive lauded the government’s new efforts to ensure that regulations do not slow down digital transformation. She noted that the government is undergoing “the most rapid transformation that we’ve ever seen.”

In response to the government’s accelerating digital transformation, Oracle is providing technologies that can be more easily and quickly implemented. She pointed to the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, which is designed for large mission workloads and to support artificial intelligence use.

Lynch explained that Oracle built its cloud offerings to meet the needs of government agencies that are moving workloads on decades-old legacy systems. As agencies are asked to “do more with less,” Oracle is giving government customers the option to access the latest technologies in a “consumption basis.” The Oracle Database 23ai, for example, is immediately available to organizations that move to Oracle Cloud. Database 23ai enables users to integrate AI into software development and mission critical workloads.

The GovCon leader also noted that modernizing legacy systems is cost-effective. She shared that, in some cases, agencies have to fly in a specialist to fix an old technology because there are only a few people in the world with the knowledge and expertise to do so.

Oracle, she said, focuses on autonomation and security when it built its cloud offerings. By moving to Oracle Cloud, government personnel could focus on high-order activities.