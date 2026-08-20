Kägwerks Earns ISO Certification for Quality Management

Kägwerks earns ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system

The certification covers its communications technology operations in Virginia and Washington

An independent assessment confirmed the company’s quality management processes

Kägwerks has received ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system following an independent assessment conducted by National Quality Assurance, the company announced Wednesday.

What Does the ISO Certification Cover?

The certification applies to Kägwerks’ work developing and delivering communications technologies and integrated products for secure networking and connectivity, spanning its operations in Ashburn, Virginia, and Vancouver, Washington.

According to Kägwerks, the ISO 9001:2015 certification, a global standard for quality management systems, confirms that it has established processes to meet customer requirements and manage quality.

How Will Kägwerks Maintain the Certification?

Kägwerks said its quality management system incorporates processes, accountability and risk-based practices throughout the product lifecycle, providing customers and partners with assurance that the company operates according to the ISO 9001:2015 standard.

According to Kägwerks President Aydin Mohtashamian , the certification validates the company’s internal operations from product design and development through production and delivery.

What Is Kägwerks?

Kägwerks develops ruggedized tactical communications technologies for military customers. Its portfolio includes operator-worn networking systems, hardware integration and communications equipment designed to support connectivity and situational awareness for warfighters.