Vertosoft to Bring Datadog Cloud Monitoring Platform to Public Sector

Vertosoft has entered into a strategic partnership with Datadog

The partnership will see Datadog’s cloud monitoring platform made available to public sector customers with Vertosoft’s help

Vertosoft President Jay Colavita said the partnership simplifies public sector access to innovative technology

Vertosoft recently announced the addition to its portfolio of Datadog’s observability and security platform. Under a strategic partnership between the two companies, Vertosoft will work to make Datadog’s artificial intelligence-powered offering available to customers in the public sector.

What Did Vertosoft and Datadog Leaders Say About the Partnership?

Commenting on the partnership, Vertosoft President Jay Colavita said his company “is excited to help bring Datadog’s observability and security platform to the U.S. public sector market through our established distribution network of government cooperative contracts and channel partners.”

“By simplifying access to innovative technology, we can help agencies procure the Datadog solutions they need faster, strengthen their digital operations, and advance mission outcomes,” Colavita added.

For his part, Datadog Area Vice President of U.S. Public Sector Eamon McCormick said his organization is proud to work with Vertosoft, which he said strives to establish a standard for security and compliance for the government sector.

What Is the Datadog Platform?

Datadog is a cloud monitoring platform that displays infrastructure metrics, application traces, log data and security signals on a single dashboard, giving IT teams one place to monitor systems instead of switching between separate tools.

Datadog’s federal authorization has advanced significantly since its initial FedRAMP Low-Impact SaaS authorization, achieved in 2020. Datadog for Government has since reached FedRAMP High authorization, as of this May, with 14 total authorizations on record.