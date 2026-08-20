GovRAMP has launched the GovRAMP Accelerator Partner Program, with Knox Systems as a founding accelerator partner

The program aims to accelerate the GovRAMP verification of eligible service providers by allowing them to tap into the infrastructure and processes of accelerator partners

Knox CEO Irina Denisenko said her company’s partnership with GovRAMP aims to help state and local governments access commercial technologies without compromising security

Knox Systems announced Wednesday the launch of the GovRAMP Accelerator Partner Program, whose purpose is to help cloud service providers speed up the process of achieving GovRAMP verification for their offerings to benefit customers in state and local government organizations.

How Does the Accelerator Program Work?

The program works to simplify and accelerate the verification process by allowing eligible service providers to take advantage of the authorized environment, reusable security controls and review processes of a GovRAMP accelerator partner like Knox Systems.

Through the program, service providers can also earn an independent listing on the GovRAMP Authorized Product List.

How Does the Accelerator Program Benefit State and Local Governments?

According to Knox, the accelerator program comes at a time when state and local governments are making investments in advanced commercial technologies like artificial intelligence with the aim of deploying them in aid of their missions. Many technology vendors, however, struggle to clear security and compliance requirements, which is the challenge that the GovRAMP Accelerator Partner Program seeks to address.

Commenting on the program, Knox CEO Irina Denisenko said, “Governors, CIOs, and agency leaders are moving quickly to adopt Al and best-in-class commercial software. Our partnership with GovRAMP ensures that security and compliance don’t impede that progress. Knox customers can now immediately add GovRAMP certification and begin serving the state and local market through the same trusted platform.”

For her part, GovRAMP Executive Director Leah McGrath said, “The Accelerator Partner Program reflects GovRAMP’s commitment to making security verification more efficient without compromising trust. By working with trusted accelerator partners like Knox, we’re creating a more accessible path for service providers to achieve GovRAMP verification. Together, we’re helping governments adopt modern, secure technology with greater speed and confidence.”