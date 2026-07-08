CACI International has received an additional $140.5 million from the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command for providing forensic exploitation support to the C5ISR Center

The contract has exceeded $560 million in value and is expected to conclude in three years

CACI landed two DEVCOM C5ISR task orders in 2024, worth $198 million and $414 million

The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command has modified its comprehensive forensic exploitation contract with CACI International for an additional $140.5 million, the company announced Tuesday.

CACI has three years left in its contract to deliver forensic exploitation support to the DEVCOM Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Center. The extension brings the project’s value past $560 million.

“As a national security company with an embedded combatant command presence, CACI brings a mission understanding that is difficult to replicate,” said John Mengucci, CACI president and chief executive officer, and winner of the Wash100 Award for the eighth time in 2026. “This unique position accelerates innovation, increases speed and efficiency, and enables us to rapidly apply advanced technologies to anticipate and defeat emerging threats,” Mengucci remarked.

What Are CACI’s Related Contracts With DEVCOM C5ISR?

The latest contract modification continues CACI’s work with DEVCOM C5ISR. In February 2024, the government technology provider was awarded a five-year, $198 million task order. The contract involved developing tactical edge and enterprise software to counter digital threats. CACI landed another five-year contract with DEVCOM C5ISR Center in July 2024. The $414 million project centered on providing in-depth technology assessment, technical subject matter expertise and insights on global emerging threats.

What Other U.S. Army Contracts Are in CACI’s Pipeline?

CACI has also been working with the broader Army organization. The military branch in April awarded the company a potential $287 million contract to provide Agile development software services for its online human resources platform, the Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army. Early this year, the Army chose CACI to perform integration and sustainment services for the Capability Program Executive – Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors. The two contracts are expected to be completed by 2033 and 2031, respectively.