Chugach Government Solutions has appointed DiRee McGuire as head of its Training & Education division, where she will lead Job Corps support and work to expand defense training and simulation services

McGuire brings over 30 years of defense, cyber and IT leadership experience, most recently as vice president of the Army division at MANTECH

McGuire said she is honored to take on her role at CGS and considers it an opportunity to expand the company’s defense-related offerings

Chugach Government Solutions said Tuesday that it has named DiRee McGuire as head of its Training & Education division . In the role, McGuire will help the company continue to support the Job Corps mission, which Chugach has backed for more than three decades through education, training and workforce development programs for young people. She will also lead an expansion of the division’s offerings to include training, education and simulation for defense customers.

Commenting on McGuire’s appointment, Chugach Government Solutions President Laine Klein said, “We are thrilled to welcome DiRee McGuire to Chugach. McGuire’s depth of experience and visionary leadership will not only strengthen our commitment to the Job Corps Mission but also propel our Training & Education division to new heights.”

For her part, McGuire said, “I am honored to join Chugach Government Solutions and lead the Training & Education division at such a pivotal time. Building on the strong and life-changing work Chugach continues to do in the Job Corps arena; I see this as an extraordinary opportunity to expand our training, education, and simulation capabilities to support defense customers with the innovation, operational excellence, and consistent mission focus they deserve.”

What Is DiRee McGuire’s Professional Background?

McGuire brings more than 30 years of leadership experience across defense, cyber, IT and communications. Most recently, she served as vice president of the Army division at MANTECH . During her 12 years at that company, she also held various other roles including executive director of software programs, assistant executive director and program director.

Earlier in her career, McGuire spent nearly two decades at Engility and its predecessor, L-3 Communications’ C2S2 Division. At Engility, she managed engineering teams and Department of Defense tactical and satellite communications programs.

McGuire holds advanced degrees in engineering and executive management, along with certifications in project management, IT and systems engineering.

What Does Chugach Government Solutions Do?