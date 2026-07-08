Former IBM executive Victor Brown will oversee the evolution of the Secure360 Platform

Brown brings AI, cybersecurity and federal technology expertise to the CTO role

Brown chairs the CTO Group for the 4×24 Executive Leadership Series

Victor Brown, a more than three-decade IT and technology industry leader, has joined Camelot Secure as chief technology officer to strengthen the company’s artificial intelligence-driven cyber defense efforts.

The cybersecurity company said Tuesday Brown will help advance its offerings to support government agencies, defense industrial base contractors and enterprise organizations as they address AI-enabled cyberthreats, hybrid cloud risks and compliance requirements.

What Are Brown’s Responsibilities as CTO?

In his new role, Brown will oversee the continued development of Camelot Secure’s Secure360 Platform and lead collaboration across the company’s engineering, development and product management teams to help clients improve their network defenses against sophisticated cyberthreats.

“Vic brings a rare combination of cybersecurity leadership, technical innovation, and federal market expertise that aligns perfectly with Camelot Secure’s mission,” said Camelot Secure CEO Stan Oliver. “His experience helping organizations navigate AI adoption, cloud transformation, and evolving cyber threats will strengthen our technology strategy and enhance our ability to provide customers with proactive, intelligence-driven security solutions.”

Who Is Victor Brown?

Brown is a cybersecurity compliance leader with more than 30 years of experience in IT, enterprise architecture, AI, quantum computing and federal technology leadership.

Before joining Camelot Secure, he was CEO of W3Nebula Technology, an IBM Business partner and reseller. He also served as vice president and CTO for IBM‘s U.S. public and federal market. During his tenure at IBM, he also held the titles of Distinguished Engineer and IBM Quantum Ambassador.

Brown is chair of the CTO Group for the 4×24 Executive Leadership Series. The 4×24 Executive Leadership Program provides an environment for government and industry leaders to build relationships that advance strategic mission areas. Its CTO Group brings together public- and private-sector CTOs through a series of networking and dinner events designed to foster collaboration.