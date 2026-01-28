James Thornbrugh has built his career alongside Magellan Federal ’s evolution into a leading provider of behavioral health and readiness services for the federal government.

Thornbrugh joined the broader Magellan organization in 2008, working first in clinical and care management roles supporting federal employee assistance and substance use programs. After the launch of Magellan Federal, he moved into leadership positions of increasing responsibility, progressing from director to vice president before being named president in early 2025 . Across that tenure, he has helped scale programs supporting military personnel, veterans, federal civilians and their families while reinforcing the company’s focus on mission-driven, clinically grounded outcomes.

In a recent conversation with ExecutiveBiz, Thornbrugh discussed how culture and values shape Magellan Federal’s success, why operational excellence remains essential in GovCon healthcare and what emerging leaders should prioritize as they look to advance in the federal market.

ExecutiveBiz: Tell me about Magellan Federal’s culture. What aspects of the company do you think are contributing most to its success while helping to attract and retain top-level talent?

James Thornbrugh: Magellan Federal’s culture is rooted in purpose and people. Our mission-aligned workforce is composed of more than 2,000 clinicians, many of whom are veterans, military spouses or former federal employees. This brings a unique combination of professional expertise and lived experience to our workforce, allowing us to resonate with the communities we serve and strengthening our impact.

We prioritize creating a workplace where people can do meaningful work while continuing to develop professionally. Employees have access to recognition programs, learning pathways, and leadership support that help them advance and stay engaged. By investing in the growth and wellbeing of our teams, we reinforce a culture where individuals feel valued. This approach strengthens our ability to attract and retain skilled talent and it strengthens our impact and deepens our connection with those we serve.

EBiz: What are Magellan Federal’s core values? How do you think these values translate into continued success and growth in the GovCon market?

Thornbrugh: At Magellan, our core values—‘Own It, Deliver, Evolve, Win Together, Care and Stand Tall’—are the foundation of everything we do and the standard we hold ourselves to every day. These values guide our mission to deliver human-first, technology-enabled solutions that empower federal employees and military personnel to live healthier, more productive lives.

What truly sets us apart is that these values aren’t just principles; they’re put into practice. Through our Core Values Recognition Program, we celebrate employees who embody these ideals at three levels of achievement: bronze, silver and gold. When team members take ownership of critical challenges, deliver with relentless focus, provide evidence-based care that results in positive outcomes for those they serve or stand tall with integrity, we recognize that excellence. This creates a culture where accountability, innovation, compassion and collaboration thrive.

That values-driven culture translates directly into mission success. It strengthens our partnerships with federal agencies, builds lasting trust with service members and their families, and enables us to deliver scalable, clinically grounded solutions backed by measurable impact. By living our values and honoring those who exemplify them, we continue to deepen our credibility and drive sustained growth in the GovCon market.

EBiz: What advice would you give to those who are pursuing executive-level positions in GovCon and looking to accelerate their professional growth?

Thornbrugh: Operational excellence is one of the most essential leadership capabilities. Success in this market depends on your ability to consistently deliver on time, on budget and with measurable impact. That requires a deep understanding of how your organization runs, how your customers operate and where you can create meaningful efficiencies without compromising mission outcomes.

I also encourage future executives to invest in listening and learning. Spend time with your frontline teams. Understand your customers’ operational realities. The more you ground yourself in real-world workflows, the better positioned you’ll be to remove barriers, streamline execution and deliver results that matter.

Credibility is earned through performance. If you can consistently align your operations with mission needs, you’ll accelerate your career and gain the trust required to lead at the highest levels.

Who Is James Thornbrugh?

James Thornbrugh is president of Magellan Federal, where he leads the delivery of behavioral health, human performance and readiness solutions for military personnel, veterans and the federal workforce. He brings more than 27 years of experience in mental health and behavioral health management, combining clinical expertise with large-scale federal program leadership.

Thornbrugh joined Magellan in 2008 and has held multiple leadership roles supporting military counseling and federal health initiatives, including vice president of the military counseling division. He holds a master’s degree in mental health counseling from Lincoln University of Missouri and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Culver-Stockton College.

What Is Magellan Federal?

Magellan Federal is a government services company specializing in behavioral health, readiness and resilience solutions for federal agencies and the military community. The company delivers clinician-led, technology-enabled programs that support mental health, cognitive performance and workforce wellbeing across the defense and civilian sectors.

Through its mission-focused approach, Magellan Federal partners with federal customers to provide scalable, evidence-based services meant to strengthen operational readiness and improve outcomes for service members, federal employees and their families.