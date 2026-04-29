James Nowotny has been named vice president of justice and national security at Agile Defense .

Who Is James Nowotny?

Nowotny is a 20-year government contracting veteran with extensive experience across the national security, justice and intelligence sectors, Agile Defense said Monday. Before joining Agile Defense, he served as director of business development at Tyto Athene and held senior VP roles at CATHEXIS and Paradyme. His private sector career also includes leadership positions at Spry Methods and Strategic Operational Solutions, as well as a 13-year tenure at KeyW.

Earlier in his career, Nowotny served as an operations security assistant at the FBI, where he supported the Terrorist Screening Center and helped develop the consolidated terrorist watchlist and the No Fly list. During this time, he advised FBI leadership and the White House National Security Council on interagency information-sharing initiatives. His background in law enforcement also includes service as a deputy sheriff with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

What Are Nowotny’s Responsibilities at Agile Defense?

Nowotny will oversee the justice and national security business unit. He will also coordinate with the growth and delivery teams to broaden engagement with the FBI, the Department of Justice and the Department of State.

Agile Defense President Khalid Hassouneh said the appointment reflects the ongoing expansion of the company’s justice-related programs.

“We’ve been deliberate about building the team to match the opportunity in front of us and Jim brings a rare combination of mission credibility and operational experience,” said Hassouneh.