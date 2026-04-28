ASRC Federal has appointed Scott Altman and Mike Mazzella to key leadership positions . Altman was named executive vice president of strategic engagement, a newly created role, while Mazzella was appointed as president of the space operating group, the company said Monday.

Who Is Scott Altman?

Altman is a 16-year veteran of ASRC Federal, most recently serving as president of its space operating group. In his new role, he will lead enterprise-level engagement and strategic government partnerships while strengthening workforce alignment with the company’s mission. A former NASA astronaut and U.S. Navy aviator, he has overseen major contracts supporting the National Airspace System Engineering program and NASA’s Artemis missions.

“Scott has been shaping ASRC Federal’s aerospace solutions for more than a decade with customers such as NASA, NOAA and the U.S. Space Force,” said Jennifer Felix, president and CEO of ASRC Federal and a previous Wash100 Award winner.

“His reputation, strategic insights and credibility have helped to secure numerous key partnerships with our government and strategic prime partners, and we are seeking to optimize his impact across the enterprise with this new position,” she continued.

Who Is Mike Mazzella?

Mazzella is an industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience in the space and civilian business sectors. He will succeed Altman as president of the space operating group, where Mazzella most recently served as chief operating officer. Before joining ASRC Federal, Mazzella was the senior vice president of SAIC‘s civilian business unit.

“Mike Mazzella is an extremely capable and experienced business leader who will focus our team’s growth and continued excellence in program operations in his new role as president of the Space Operating Group,” Felix said.