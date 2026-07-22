Esri Awarded NGA Task Order for Enterprise GIS Platform

Esri will build an enterprise GIS platform-as-a-service tied to its ArcGIS suite

It developed ArcGIS, the mapping software NGA uses to deliver geospatial intelligence

The award adds to a string of NGA deals, including a $56.2 million task order in 2024

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has awarded Esri a sole-source task order valued at $37.1 million to stand up an enterprise geographic information system, or GIS, platform. The agency announced the award July 17.

The 12-month task order, placed through a General Services Administration vehicle, tasks the Redlands, California-based company with building an enterprise GIS platform-as-a-service and maintaining mission-specific capabilities tied to the Vector-Cartographic Production System within its ArcGIS suite. NGA’s aim is to consolidate separately provisioned GIS tools into a single platform that can host both Esri and non-Esri software.

Geospatial intelligence modernization is part of the broader technology conversation shaping the intelligence community, a focus of the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Intel Summit on Sept. 24. The event will bring together GovCon and intelligence community leaders to discuss the priorities driving the mission forward. Register now.

Why Did NGA Award the GIS Task Order Sole-Source to Esri?

According to NGA’s March notice of intent, the agency justified the sole-source award on the grounds that Esri is the only source capable of providing the specialized services at the required quality. Esri is the incumbent, having provided time-and-materials support for the Vector-Cartographic Production System and related GIS work under an intelligence community blanket purchase agreement. The notice cited statutory authority permitting a single-source award when the services are unique or highly specialized.

What Is Esri’s History of Supporting NGA?

Esri developed ArcGIS, the web-based mapping software NGA uses to deliver geospatial intelligence to warfighters, policymakers and other users. The company has held a string of NGA awards, including a two-year, $56.2 million task order in 2024 to continue delivering foundational geospatial intelligence services to global users and a roughly $74 million Foundation GEOINT Modernization support renewal in 2022. NGA also awarded Esri a software enterprise agreement in December 2025.