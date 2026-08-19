Each task order has a 12-month performance period

One order covers several commands and defense agencies

Work falls to Entarian’s Shore Platform San Diego group

Entarian has received three task orders supporting Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific.

The orders cover electronic security systems, or ESS, including access control, intrusion detection, closed-circuit television, public address and audio-video teleconference systems, Entarian said Tuesday. Each order runs for 12 months.

Entarian’s Shore Platform San Diego will perform the work.

Work on Navy shore installations runs alongside the fleet modernization questions on the table at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Navy Summit, set for Aug. 27 in Falls Church, Virginia. The event convenes government and industry leaders on AI, digital engineering, unmanned systems, network modernization and other priorities shaping the service’s future. Register now to secure your seat.

What Do the NIWC Pacific Task Orders Cover?

The first order covers maintenance and repair of ESS for Commander Submarine Squadron 11.

The second order requires upgrades, maintenance and technical refresh support for a mix of Navy commands and defense agencies, including the Naval Health Research Center, Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit Five, Commander Tactical Air Control Group One, Commander U.S. Third Fleet, the Defense Logistics Agency at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One and its five subcommands, Naval Medical Forces Pacific at Naval Base San Diego, and the Defense Health Agency.

Work under the second order also covers anti-terrorism force protection upgrades and authority to operate support.

The third order is for ESS enhancements and maintenance supporting the Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command.

What Does Entarian’s Shore Platform Group Do?

Entarian’s Shore Platform San Diego group integrates command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance hardware and software into land installations and provides computing, hosting and communications infrastructure.

It also handles cybersecurity authorizations and operational test evaluations, along with engineering, production and field installation work for defense facilities.

Entarian took its current name in April, following ERT’s acquisition of Sev1Tech. The company supports space, defense and federal civilian customers.