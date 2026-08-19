OSI Systems will supply CBP with relocatable passenger vehicle inspection systems

The potential $200 million award includes equipment, training and related services

The initial task order covers the delivery of the first Rapiscan systems

OSI Systems ‘ Security division has been awarded a potential $200 million contract to provide relocatable Rapiscan passenger vehicle inspection systems to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

What Is the Scope of the Contract?

The Hawthorne, California-based company said Monday that it received a task order under the five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The task order covers delivery of the first Rapiscan systems along with training support and associated services.

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The award builds on OSI Systems’ prior work with CBP. In October 2021, the company’s Security division received two delivery orders worth a combined potential of $265 million under its Low-Energy Portal and Multi-Energy Portal IDIQ contracts . The orders covered nonintrusive inspection systems for inspecting passenger vehicles and commercial trucks at border checkpoints. CBP selected OSI Systems’ CarView In-Lane and Z Portal systems under the LEP contract and its Eagle P60 ZBx inspection systems under the MEP contract.

In April 2021, the company’s Security division was one of three vendors awarded a potential $480 million contract for multi-energy portal X-ray systems , including installation and training. The contract had a five-year ordering period for systems and up to 10 years for potential maintenance support.

Ajay Mehra , president and CEO of OSI Systems, said the recent order allows the company to continue supporting CBP by supplying one of its most advanced vehicle screening systems.

What Is the Rapiscan Passenger Vehicle Inspection System?