Capital Solutions Group has appointed Larry Denton as its new chief operating officer and chief growth officer. Denton, a U.S. Navy veteran and national security technology leader, will oversee day-to-day operations while driving both organic and inorganic growth initiatives, according to a CSG press release. He will also lead the execution of strategies across all corporate functions, build customer relationships, identify and secure new work, and guide the company’s marketing and industry engagement.

“Larry’s expertise is exactly what Capital Solutions Group needs at this stage in our growth,” said Jeff May, CEO of CSG. “His track record of scaling companies, building trusted customer relationships and delivering technology that matters to national security will accelerate our journey as we compete with much larger players in the market. Our North Star is ensuring that mission always comes first, and Larry is the right leader to help us get there.”

Larry Denton’s Career Highlights

Denton brings more than 30 years of experience in defense technology and national security leadership. Before joining CSG, he served as vice president of enterprise cloud solutions at CACI International, following its 2024 acquisition of Applied Insight, where he held roles as president and chief growth officer. He also previously served as Bridges Consulting’s CGO.

“CSG is exactly the kind of innovation partner national security agencies need today,” Denton said. “This team brings together technical depth and mission understanding, with proven leadership in designing and deploying powerful new tools for classified environments. I look forward to building on that legacy of success and helping the company expand its positive impact.”

Denton earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from the U.S. Naval Academy.