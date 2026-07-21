Melissa Hermes will continue leading Chugach’s enterprise tax strategy after 25 years with the company

Nick Ostrovsky’s expanded role adds oversight of human resources alongside legal affairs

Both promotions support Chugach’s growth and diversification strategy

Chugach Alaska Corp. has promoted Melissa Hermes to vice president of corporate tax and Nick Ostrovsky to senior vice president and general counsel. The Anchorage-based Alaska Native corporation announced the moves on July 13.

What Will Melissa Hermes Oversee as VP of Corporate Tax?

Hermes, who has spent 25 years at Chugach, will continue to direct the corporation’s enterprise-wide tax strategy and advise leadership on financial and business matters. The company credited her work with supporting its recent acquisitions, international expansion and compliance across a growing portfolio.

Angie Astle, executive vice president and chief financial officer, said Hermes’ ability to align tax strategy with business goals makes her an invaluable member of the leadership team.

What Does Nick Ostrovsky’s Expanded General Counsel Role Include?

Ostrovsky joined Chugach in 2025 and has advised on mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, government contracting and advocacy. In the expanded post, he will continue overseeing legal affairs for Chugach and its subsidiaries while also taking on responsibility for human resources and related functions. Before Chugach, he spent more than eight years at fellow Alaska Native corporation Ahtna, and earlier practiced at Anchorage firm Guess and Rudd.

Chugach Alaska Corp. CEO Jonathan Dalrymple said investing in leaders matters as much as investing in new opportunities as Chugach grows and diversifies, and that both executives have earned the leadership team’s trust through their expertise and judgment.

The promotions follow a series of leadership moves at Chugach Government Solutions, the corporation’s federal contracting subsidiary, which recently named Laura Nelson senior vice president of corporate development and DiRee McGuire head of its training and education division.