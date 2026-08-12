Options could lift the cumulative value to $180 million

Three offers came in under full and open competition

Work will be carried out in San Diego with an expected completion date of October 2028

BAE Systems Maritime Solutions has received a $149.8 million firm-fixed-price contract to maintain, modernize and repair the USS Boxer, the Department of War announced Tuesday.

The cumulative value could increase to $180 million if contract options are exercised.

Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Ship maintenance and modernization work will be part of the conversation when the Potomac Officers Club convenes its 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27 in Falls Church, Virginia. The event brings government and industry leaders together to examine where the fleet is headed. Register now to join the discussion.

What Does the USS Boxer Availability Contract Cover?

The contract supports the ship’s fiscal 2027 selected restricted availability, or SRA.

BAE Systems will supply the labor, supervision, equipment, production, testing, facilities and quality assurance needed to prepare for and carry out the Chief of Naval Operations availability covering critical modernization, maintenance and repair work.

Performance will take place in San Diego, California. The Navy expects the work to finish by October 2028.

How Is the Navy Funding BAE Systems’ USS Boxer Work?

Fiscal 2026 other procurement funds of $144.7 million account for 97 percent of the amount obligated at award. Fiscal 2026 operations and maintenance funds of $5 million make up the remaining 3 percent.

The operations and maintenance portion expires at the close of the current fiscal year.

NAVSEA solicited the requirement on the System for Award Management website under full and open competition. Three companies submitted offers.

What Prior Amphibious Ship Availability Did BAE Systems Win?

BAE Systems secured a potential $178.3 million contract in June 2025 covering modernization, maintenance and repair of the USS Somerset San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock.

NAVSEA obligated an initial $155.9 million for that effort, which supported the ship’s fiscal 2025 docking selected restricted availability.

The Somerset award drew a single offer under full and open competition. Funding came from $144.7 million in fiscal 2025 other procurement money and $11.2 million in fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance money.