Armis Federal has appointed Paul Craft and David Epperson to its federal advisory board , which was formed in 2023.

Craft and Epperson will work to provide strategic guidance to help Armis Federal support the evolving cybersecurity needs of government agencies, parent company Armis said Tuesday.

Paul Craft

Paul Craft is president of DataShapes AI and a board member at AppGate, AttackIQ and GoCyber Collective. The retired U.S. Army officer is the U.S. Army’s longest-serving chief of Cyber. He also served as the deputy commanding general and director of operations at the Army’s Cyber Command. Craft spent over a year at the Defense Information Systems Agency as DISA global operations command commander.

David Epperson

David Epperson is the current chief information security officer at H2O.ai and co-founder and chair of the advisory board at Propel Science Foundation. He served at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency for three years and spent over 18 years at the Department of Homeland Security. He was also an adviser at the White House Military Office and served various roles for the Executive Office of the President. Epperson spent two years as a web specialist at FEMA.

Armis President on Advisory Board Appointments