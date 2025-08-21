in Executive Moves, News

Armis Expands Federal Advisory Board With Addition of Paul Craft and David Epperson

https://clico.rs/vendors/armis
Armis logo. Armis appointed Paul Craft and David Epperson to its federal advisory board.
Armis

Armis Federal has appointed Paul Craft and David Epperson to its federal advisory board, which was formed in 2023.

Craft and Epperson will work to provide strategic guidance to help Armis Federal support the evolving cybersecurity needs of government agencies, parent company Armis said Tuesday.

Paul Craft

Paul Craft is president of DataShapes AI and a board member at AppGate, AttackIQ and GoCyber Collective. The retired U.S. Army officer is the U.S. Army’s longest-serving chief of Cyber. He also served as the deputy commanding general and director of operations at the Army’s Cyber Command. Craft spent over a year at the Defense Information Systems Agency as DISA global operations command commander.

David Epperson

David Epperson is the current chief information security officer at H2O.ai and co-founder and chair of the advisory board at Propel Science Foundation. He served at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency for three years and spent over 18 years at the Department of Homeland Security. He was also an adviser at the White House Military Office and served various roles for the Executive Office of the President. Epperson spent two years as a web specialist at FEMA.

Armis President on Advisory Board Appointments

“Paul and David are proven leaders with a deep understanding of the unique security challenges facing the U.S. federal government,” said Alex Mosher, president at Armis. “We are pleased to welcome them to the Armis Federal Advisory Board to aid us in our joint mission. Together with our existing board members, their collective expertise and insights will help us support federal entities in protecting our nation’s critical infrastructure.”

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

mm

Written by Miles Jamison

Rob Geckle / Airbus U.S. Space & Defense
Airbus U.S. CEO Rob Geckle. Airbus U.S. and Shield AI have demonstrated the first autonomous helicopter test flight.
Airbus US Space & Defense and Shield AI Demo First Autonomous Helicopter Test Flight
Photo / aerospace.org
Solar activity. IBM and NASA unveiled Surya, an open-source AI foundation model for predicting solar weather.
IBM, NASA Launch Open-Source AI Foundation Model to Predict Solar Weather