Airbus U.S. Space & Defense , in collaboration with Shield AI , has conducted its first autonomous helicopter flight test in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Airbus said Tuesday the demonstration utilized an H145 helicopter equipped with Shield AI’s Hivemind autonomy software, which was integrated into the test vehicle in less than two months. The Hivemind software, working with Airbus’ Helionix system, directly controlled the helicopter’s mission systems. It directed the H145 to take off, land and accomplish other test points, confirming the Hivemind’s ability to control the aircraft without input from a pilot.

Future Autonomous MQ-72C Helicopter

The flight test was intended to evaluate and refine the technology, fast-track its development and minimize expenses and technical risks. With its completion, the MQ-72C Lakota Connector project progresses in its development. Under the U.S. Marine Corps Aerial Logistics Connector program, the project aims to integrate the autonomy software into the future MQ-72C helicopter, an autonomous variant of the UH-72 Lakota.

