Aretum Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification

Aretum has earned Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, or CMMC, Level 2 after completing an independent assessment validating compliance with Department of War cybersecurity requirements.

As milestones like Aretum’s achievement of CMMC Level 2 highlight the growing urgency of cybersecurity compliance, Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 will unite government and industry leaders to tackle zero trust, CMMC and the evolving cyberthreat landscape. Register now to be part of the discussion.

What Does Aretum’s CMMC Level 2 Certification Confirm?

The Vienna, Virginia-based company said it achieved a 100 percent compliance score following an evaluation conducted by The CMMC Team, an authorized Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization, or C3PAO. The certification confirms Aretum’s adherence to all 110 security controls outlined in the National Institute of Standards and Technology, or NIST, Special Publication 800-171, which governs the protection of controlled unclassified information, or CUI, within the defense industrial base.

With the designation, Aretum ranks among the top 0.5 percent of defense and federal contractors to meet the requirement early in the implementation cycle, positioning the firm to support sensitive, mission-critical programs that require advanced cybersecurity safeguards.

Why Is CMMC Level 2 Significant?

CMMC Level 2 is a key benchmark for contractors supporting the War Department, validating their ability to protect sensitive defense information from evolving cyber threats. The certification enables Aretum to compete for and perform on contracts involving CUI and federal contract information while demonstrating the maturity of its cybersecurity infrastructure, governance and operational controls.