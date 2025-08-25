American Systems Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification

American Systems secured Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, or CMMC, level 2 certification after passing a certified third-party organization, or C3PAO, assessment in June with a perfect score of 110. The Virginia-based information engineering services provider said Friday that it is one of the first among defense contractors to achieve the certification.

What Is CMMC Level 2?

CMMC Level 2 is a set of cybersecurity standards established by the Department of Defense to protect controlled unclassified information, or CUI, from cybersecurity threats. To get the certification, a company has to comply with the 110 security controls listed in National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171 and undergo a test by a C3PAO. The certification is essential in keeping sensitive DOD data safe when working with contractors and subcontractors.

American Systems’ John Steckel Shares Thoughts

American Systems President and CEO John Steckel said attaining the certification exemplifies the company’s “future-proofing approach to compliance and risk management”.

“It is a testament to the diligence of our team and our ongoing commitment to providing the highest levels of security and performance for our customers and partners,” he added.