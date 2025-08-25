in Executive Moves, News

Voyager Technologies Names Former SpaceX Senior Starship Operations Director Sam Patel as Strategic Adviser

Defense and space technology company Voyager Technologies has named Sam Patel, former SpaceX senior Starship operations director, as strategic adviser and advisory board member.

Voyager said Friday that Patel’s role will focus on strategic systems like Golden Dome, for which the company is working to scale up its ability to produce multi-use technologies.

Dylan Taylor, Voyager chairman and CEO, said that Patel’s mindset reflects the company’s “neo-prime” approach focused on harnessing technology and innovation for agile, rapid and flexible service delivery on mission-critical programs.

“Sam is a builder who can turn technology and innovation success into large-scale operational reality, just as he did with the SpaceX Starbase,” the company’s head noted.

Patel’s SpaceX Career

Patel had a stint of over 13 years with SpaceX. Reporting directly to company CEO Elon Musk, he provided launch engineering operations and infrastructure support not only for the Starship program but also for Falcon 9. His SpaceX career started in 2012 as a launch engineering intern, after which he moved onward as  launch engineer and promoted later as lead launch engineer, before eventually taking on senior roles at the company’s Starship operations.

He holds an aerospace engineering degree from the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and a master’s degree in space systems from the Florida Institute of Technology.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

mm

Written by Arthur McMiler

Photo by VanderWolf Images / Shutterstock
F-18 aircraft in flight. Boeing booked a $315 million Navy order for the repair of F/A-18 aircraft landing gears.
Navy Awards Boeing $315M Order for F/A-18 Aircraft Repair
John Steckel / LinkedIn
John Steckel. American Systems earned CMMC level 2 certification after passing a C3PAO assessment in June.
American Systems Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification