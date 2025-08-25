L3Harris Completes $100M Florida Facility Expansion

L3Harris Technologies has announced the completion of its $100 million satellite integration and test facility expansion .

Expansion Aims to Support Golden Dome for America Program

The company said Thursday the expansion of its Palm Bay, Florida, facility is intended to boost the production of advanced satellites for identifying, tracking and defending against hypersonic and advanced missile threats. The new 94,000-square-foot space will support the Department of Defense in accelerating its deployment of on-orbit technologies for the Golden Dome for America program. The latest investment by L3Harris enhances Space Coast capabilities and advances critical components of the strategic initiative.

Remarks From L3Harris’ Christopher Kubasik

“Accelerating the production of proven hardware for national missile warning and defense remains a priority as we align resources across the enterprise to support the president’s vision for America’s Golden Dome,” said Christopher Kubasik , chair and CEO of L3Harris.