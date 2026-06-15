Allyon Earns CMMC Level 2 Certification Following Independent Assessment

Allyon has achieved CMMC Level 2 certification after an independent assessment

The CMMC Level 2 status confirms the company’s ability to protect sensitive government information and meet federal security requirements

The certification expands Allyon’s ability to compete for federal contracts that demand verified cyber readiness

Allyon has earned Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, or CMMC, Level 2 following an independent assessment by NSF, a certified third-party assessor organization, or C3PAO.

What Does the CMMC Level 2 Certification Mean?

The federal technology provider said Thursday the certification confirms its implementation of cybersecurity practices designed to safeguard controlled unclassified information and meet Department of War requirements for federal contractors and subcontractors.

Rebekah Barr , CEO of Allyon, said the CMMC Level 2 certification validates the company’s efforts to maintain secure, scalable and compliant operations while reinforcing the trust customers place in the organization.

Allyon said the certification effort required coordination among leadership, operations, technology and compliance teams to document processes and demonstrate compliance with federal cybersecurity standards. The company acknowledged managed service provider InDirect IT for providing guidance during the assessment.

How Does the Certification Support Future Growth?

The certification enables Allyon to pursue opportunities supporting federal customers, prime contractors and mission partners that require demonstrated cybersecurity and operational readiness.

According to Tony Barrett , president and chief strategy officer of Allyon, the certification validates the company’s operational capabilities and infrastructure while positioning Allyon to address increasingly complex customer needs.

The achievement follows Allyon’s March launch of the MedAllyon brand for its healthcare staffing business, a move intended to sharpen the company’s focus on federal technology and mission-support services.