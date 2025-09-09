in Executive Moves, News

Everlaw Names Former IEM Executive Allison Patrick as VP of Sales for Public Sector

Allison Patrick has joined Everlaw, a software provider for law firms and government agencies, as vice president of sales for the public sector. The executive confirmed her new role in a LinkedIn post Monday.

Patrick will be in charge of the company’s sales team and lead the implementation of strategies to capture new businesses within the federal, state and local government and education sectors.

“You can see the excitement on my face. Thrilled to be joining Everlaw as Vice President, Sales – Public Sector,” she wrote on LinkedIn. “The Everlaw Mission: To promote justice by illuminating truth. Everlaw’s advanced technology empowers organizations to navigate the increasingly complex ediscovery landscape, tackle the most pressing technological challenges, and chart a straighter path to the truth – transforming their approach to discovery and litigation in the process.”

Who is Allison Patrick?

Patrick brings to the role 25 years of experience in the federal, civilian, state and local markets.

Before Everlaw, she served as chief growth officer at IEM, where she focused on innovation and talent acquisition to drive company growth and meet government customer needs. She also previously held the role of VP of Department of Homeland Security programs for SAIC.

Her resume includes leadership positions at Maximus Federal, Accenture and SRA, a CSRA company that is now part of General Dynamics Information Technology.

Patrick holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration from Syracuse University.

Written by Elodie Collins

