Infleqtion, a neutral atom–based quantum technology company, has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with publicly traded special purpose acquisition firm Churchill Capital Corp X.

Infleqtion said Monday the merger will accelerate the commercialization of its quantum products.

Upon closing, the combined companies will operate as Infleqtion and will be listed on a North American exchange as INFQ. According to Infleqtion CEO Matthew Kinsella, the deal is expected to close in late 2025 or early 2026.

What is Infleqtion?

Infleqtion offers quantum computers, quantum clocks, radio frequency receivers and inertial sensors to support various applications. The company supplies systems to chip manufacturer Nvidia and government agencies across the United States and the United Kingdom.

Since its founding in 2007, the Louisville, Colorado-headquartered firm has sold three quantum computers and hundreds of quantum sensors. Infleqtion generated revenues of $29 million in the 12-month period ending on June 30, 2025.

Infleqtion currently has about 185 employees.

“Infleqtion stands out with its breakthrough neutral atom platform and proven engineering capabilities, already delivering meaningful impact in quantum computing and sensing,” commented Michael Klein, chairperson and CEO of Churchill X. “We are excited to support Infleqtion’s leadership team as they advance the quantum era and create enduring value for shareholders.”

Infleqtion’s Commercialization Plan

Infleqtion said it will use proceeds from the transaction to enter new end markets and explore additional use cases for its technology. The company also intends to accelerate customer adoptions and foster new ecosystem partnerships.

“As we move from successful pilots to full-scale production for our leading customers, this partnership with Churchill provides us with the additional capital and strategic expertise required to accelerate commercialization, expand our market leadership, and meet the rapidly growing demand for quantum solutions across [artificial intelligence], national security and space,” Kinsella stated.