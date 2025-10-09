Airbus U.S. Space & Defense and its Team Lakota Connector partners, Shield AI, L3Harris Technologies and Parry Labs, have completed a second autonomous test flight as part of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Aerial Logistics Connector program.

The latest demonstration, held in September in Grand Prairie, Texas, validated the integration of waypoint navigation capabilities and marked another milestone toward developing the MQ-72C Lakota Connector, an unmanned variant of the UH-72 platform, Airbus said Tuesday.

Expanding Autonomy Capabilities

The aircraft used in the test was equipped with Shield AI’s Hivemind autonomy software, which served as the sole mission autonomy system for the flight, performing fully automated takeoff, navigation and landing maneuvers. The demonstration occurred just two weeks after the system’s integration onto the aircraft.

“Successfully testing this technology just two weeks after aircraft integration reinforces the proven performance and agility of our Team Lakota Connector partners,” said Rob Geckle, chairman and CEO of Airbus U.S. Space & Defense and a 2023 Wash100 Award recipient. “The collective team is excited to deliver the warfighter an edge in austere environments.”

According to Shield AI, the test highlights the interoperability of its Hivemind software, designed to be platform-agnostic and adaptable across multiple aircraft types.

“Our Hivemind Solutions team now has a pedigree on fifteen plus platforms deploying Hivemind in unique CONOPS, unique platforms, and unique environments,” said Inderraj Singh Grewal, director of technical program management at Shield AI.

Building on First Flight Success

The second test follows Airbus and Shield AI’s initial autonomous flight in August, during which an H145 helicopter was to demonstrate full control of the aircraft using the Hivemind autonomy software integrated with Airbus’ Helionix system. That event confirmed Hivemind’s capability to manage flight operations independently, laying the groundwork for the MQ-72C’s ongoing development.

Supporting the Marine Corps’ Aerial Logistics Connector

Airbus U.S. is in the second year of a middle-tier acquisition rapid prototyping program under the ALC initiative. The program is designed to provide prototype aircraft that demonstrate how autonomous logistics platforms can support distributed operations and contested logistics missions.

The Marine Corps awarded Airbus a Phase I other transaction authority in May 2024 through the Naval Aviation Systems Consortium to advance the ALC concept, leveraging the UH-72 Lakota’s design as the foundation for an unmanned logistics connector.

A Step Toward Contested Logistics

The ALC effort is part of a broader Department of Defense initiative to enable autonomous and resilient logistics capabilities for future conflicts. Through programs like the MQ-72C Lakota Connector, the services aim to ensure reliable resupply and mobility in distributed and contested environments.

Visitors to the upcoming Association of the United States Army conference will be able to view the Lakota helicopter at Airbus’ booth and see Shield AI’s autonomy technology.