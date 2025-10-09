U.K. technology firm Purple Transform will offer its artificial intelligence-based infrastructure platform to U.S. government agencies through a tie up with Carahsoft Technology. Under the partnership, Carahsoft will serve as Government Aggregator for the Purple Transform tool called SiYtE, making it available to the U.S. public sector through the company’s reseller network and procurement vehicles, such as SEWP V, ITES-SW2, NASPO ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts, according to a press release published Wednesday.

What SiYtE Can Do for Customers

SiYtE is designed to unify and analyze existing data infrastructure, converting dormant stored information into real-time insights. The platform offers a customizable interface and proactive alerts, helping organizations prevent compromising incidents, enhance safety, boost security and manage operational risks.

“Purple Transform’s platform provides government agencies with a secure, scalable and high-impact technology solution that drives measurable outcomes,” said Lacey Wean, Carahsoft program executive for smart cities technology solutions. “SiYtE transforms digital infrastructure data into actionable insights, enabling agencies to efficiently monitor security posture and improve situational awareness,” the company executive stressed.

Craig Sutton, Purple Transform’s head of global partnerships, said the Carahsoft partnership marks a key step in expanding SiYtE’s footprint to the U.S. public sector. “Together we can deliver real-time intelligence to the organizations that need it the most,” Sutton remarked.