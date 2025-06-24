S&K Aerospace has won a five-year U.S. Navy contract that calls for the repair, upgrade and overhaul of 351 commercial items used on the P-8A Poseidon aircraft.

Poseidon Support Contract Details

The firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, small business set-aside contract has a value of $54.7 million, with funding to be obligated upon the issuance of individual orders, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Work will be carried out in Byron, Georgia, and at various contractor supplier locations. The expected completion date is June 2030.

Poseidon Aircraft Users

Built by Boeing, the P-8A Poseidon serves as a multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft used by the U.S. and allied countries. These allied users include Canada and Germany, for whom Boeing was tasked to produce multiple P-8A units under a $3.4 billion U.S. Navy contract issued in February 2024.