Joanna Valencia joined managed services and managed security services provider Summit 7 as its general counsel and vice president of contracts and legal. She announced her new role on LinkedIn on Monday, noting that she began work at her new company back in March.

Commenting on her latest appointment, Valencia said she is “[honored] to be working alongside such amazing colleagues sincerely dedicated to the mission of protecting our national security.”

Valencia’s Work at NeoSystems

Before joining Summit 7, Valencia worked at managed back office, IT and cyber services provider NeoSystems, where she initially took on the role of director of contracts but later assumed the role of general counsel and, eventually, chief legal officer, a position she held from September 2021 through January 2025. Valencia also concurrently served as chief human resources officer from May 2024 through January 2025.

Concerning her time as NeoSystems CLO, Valencia touts her having negotiated high-value contracts and having recovered millions of dollars in outstanding collections. As for her time as CHRO, Valencia says she helped revamp employment policies, deliver training programs and streamline HR systems to allow for remote work.

Valencia’s Academic Credentials

Summit 7’s new general counsel holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California Hastings College of the Law. She also earned a certificate of specialization in leadership and management from Harvard Business School.