The Defense Innovation Unit has approved the addition of Teledyne FLIR Defense’s Black Hornet 4 Personal Reconnaissance System and Silvus Technologies’ StreamCaster LITE 5200 to the Blue Unmanned Aerial System, or UAS, program.

Teledyne FLIR Defense’s Black Hornet 4

The Teledyne Technologies business revealed Monday that its Black Hornet 4 UAS, which Department of Defense operators chose from 35 extensively tested UAS products at the Blue Refresh event in February, has completed the National Defense Authorization Act and cybersecurity verification processes. It is now included in the Blue UAS List with Authority to Operate.

The Black Hornet 4 is an advanced nano-drone designed to provide covert military reconnaissance and situational awareness to small fighting units. The 70-gram UAS can deliver real-time video and still images using a 12-megapixel daytime camera and a high-resolution thermal imager. It is capable of 30-minute flights for over three kilometers and can still operate in 25-knot winds and rain. It is equipped with advanced obstacle avoidance capabilities.

Silvus Technologies StreamCaster LITE 5200

Silvus also announced Thursday its StreamCaster LITE 5200 has been included in the Blue UAS Framework. The SL5200 now complies with NDAA and DOD standards for cybersecurity, supply chain integrity, and operational reliability.

The mobile ad-hoc network, or MANET, is engineered to provide high-bandwidth and advanced mesh-networking for unmanned systems operating at the tactical edge. The SL5200 is an ultra-low size, weight and power, or SWaP, OEM module that combines command and control, sensor and telemetry data with communications relay features.

What Is the Blue UAS List and Framework?

The DIU established the Blue UAS initiative to accelerate the adoption of commercial drone products. The Blue UAS List is a compilation of ready-to-deploy drone systems that can be utilized for various applications. The Blue UAS Framework program enables sUAS developers to access advanced capabilities like NDAA-compliant components and software.