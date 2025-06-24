Amazon has launched a new batch of its Project Kuiper communication satellites into low Earth orbit.

On Monday, United Launch Alliance‘s Atlas V rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida carrying the spacecraft, which are designed to deliver fast and reliable internet anywhere in the world.

The launch was the companies’ second attempt to deliver the Kuiper 2 satellites to their intended orbit. The mission was initially scheduled on June 16, but the flight was scrapped due to an issue with the rocket’s booster.

Amazon, ULA Team Up to Launch Kuiper Satellites

An hour after liftoff, ULA confirmed that the Kuiper satellites have been deployed to their intended orbit, or altitudes of 450 kilometers above Earth. The Kuiper team in Redmond, Washington, will conduct routine vehicle health checks before moving the satellites to their assigned orbit of 630 kilometers away from the planet.

ULA also launched the first batch of Kuiper satellites into LEO in April. The rocket company is in contract with Amazon to conduct six more Atlas V launches for Kuiper in the coming months before the vehicle is retired. Once Atlas V is retired, the Vulcan rocket will take over and launch the Amazon satellites into orbit across 38 missions, SpaceNews reported.

“We are proud to continue our strong partnership with Amazon and empower their mission to bridge the digital divide through reliable satellite technology,” commented Gary Wentz, vice president of government and commercial programs at ULA. “ULA, working as a catalyst to global connectivity in collaboration with Amazon, enables delivery of these critical satellites designed to drive innovation and connect the world.”

Amazon’s Kuiper satellite constellation will have over 3,200 spacecraft. The technology company also has contracts with Arianespace and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin to launch Kuiper satellites.