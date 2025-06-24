Tufts University hosted “Growing New England’s Next-Generation Economy,” a New England Competitiveness Competition summit at the Joyce Cummings Center on June 5 and 6.

The two-day conference, organized by the Council of Competitiveness, gathered over 100 stakeholders from the New England area to focus on how academia, industry and government can work together to drive innovation, economic growth and global competitiveness, Tufts University said Monday.

Tufts University’s Sunil Kumar on the Need for Collaboration

Sunil Kumar, president of Tufts University, emphasized the need for collaboration to address “the biggest challenges the world is facing.” He stressed that innovations in blue and green economies produce positive externalities that lead to industry under-investment. This results in the government and academia stepping in to ensure the full benefit to society is realized. The collaboration aims to achieve long-term economic and productivity growth while fostering inclusive prosperity and enhancing national security.

MITRE CEO Mark Peters on the Significance of Partnerships

MITRE President and CEO Mark Peters , winner of the 2025 Wash100 Award, was one of the keynote speakers at the conference. He highlighted the significance of collaborative research, systems thinking and government partnerships in establishing a strong manufacturing base and ensuring competitiveness. He noted the need to invest in accelerating the development and deployment of science and technology innovations.

The event featured several keynote speakers, including Council on Competitiveness president and CEO Deborah Wince-Smith, New Bedford, Massachusetts Mayor Jon Mitchell and Propeller partner Steven Fox. It also held various panel discussions focused on ways to facilitate partnerships among new and established businesses, academic institutions, and federal agencies. Other discussions involved New England’s innovation economy, including talent, technology, investment and infrastructure.