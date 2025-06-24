Tria Federal Names Sean Vineyard as Business Development VP

Tria Federal executive Sean Vineyard has announced on LinkedIn his appointment as the company’s vice president of business development. Already with Tria since October 2024, Vineyard previously held the position of business development VP for military and veteran health.

Vineyard had also served as a vice president at Federal Advisory Partners, which in 2022 acquired Favor TechConsulting and Universal Consulting Services. The three organizations formed Tria Federal in March 2023.

Vineyard’s Industry Experience

Earlier in his career, Vineyard had over five years’ experience at 11th Hour Service, where he was a partner and served last as its managing director and public sector lead. His industry experience also includes working with Kearney & Company, serving last as its senior manager, and as a senior consultant at Deloitte.

Vineyard holds a degree in bachelor of business administration in finance and management from Radford University, as well as an associate of applied science degree in accounting from Northern Virginia College.