APM Defense Taps Peter Greiss as Partner, COO

APM Defense has appointed Peter Greiss, a program management and business development leader, as chief operating officer and partner.

Expanding APM’s Defense Footprint

In a LinkedIn post published Sunday, Greiss said he is honored to have the opportunity to lead APM Defense’s operations and contribute to its mission of delivering defense platforms to its customers.

“I’m excited to join a team that’s deeply committed to delivering tailored, innovative solutions that align with the needs of our government customers,” the COO noted. “Together, we’ll continue to expand APM’s footprint in the defense space, building strategic partnerships and ensuring that we remain a trusted partner for defense procurement and sustainment.”

APM Defense is a McLean, Virginia-based company that provides program management, supply chain optimization, financial management, federal acquisition and technology integration support for the U.S. government and international military customers.

Who Is APM Defense’s New Chief Operating Officer?

Prior to APM, Greiss most recently served as director of business development at Safety & Security International, where he led strategic initiatives to expand the company’s global presence and drive revenue growth within the foreign military sales market.

Before SSI, he held senior program management roles at V2X and VSE.

The Certified Project Management Professional served in the U.S. Navy as a quality evaluation engineer for the Naval Surface Warfare Center.

The Virginia Commonwealth University mechanical engineering graduate holds a master’s degree in engineering and technology management from the George Washington University.