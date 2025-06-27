Parry Labs and Airbus U.S. Space & Defense have entered into a partnership for the Airbus MQ-72C Aerial Logistics Connector, or ALC, an unmanned variant of the UH-72 Lakota helicopter that will work to support U.S. Marine Corps missions.

Parry Labs-Airbus U.S. Partnership Terms

Parry Labs said Thursday that the partnership calls for it to provide STRATIA, a commercial off-the-shelf edge software platform, edge compute hardware and a ground control station that scales to multiple form factors to include integration with the Marine Air Ground Tablet.

The partnership of the two firms will continue in the following years to advance more autonomous flights for the Marine Corps and the Joint Force.

Remarks of Parry Labs’ John Parkes, Airbus US Space & Defense’s Rob Geckle

Commenting on the partnership, Parry Labs co-founder and CEO John Parkes, a Wash100 Award winner, said, “We are able to bring modern mission system capabilities in a simple unified data and systems environment to programs like ALC.”

For his part, Airbus US Space & Defense CEO and chairman and past Wash100 Award winner Rob Geckle expressed enthusiasm for the partnership.

“Parry’s proven digital system integration expertise – specifically UAS command and control interfaces – will help ensure the MQ-72C will be able to conduct unmanned operations in austere environments and redefine how the Marine Corps counters the threats of tomorrow,” he said.