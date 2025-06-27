in Contract Awards, DOD, News

Navy Announces Winners of $1.5B Microsoft Enterprise Services II Small Business Contract

Eight companies have been named winners of the DOD ESI MES II - SB contract.
The U.S. Navy has awarded eight companies spots on the $1.5 billion Department of Defense Enterprise Software Initiative Microsoft Enterprise Services II Small Business contract.

The U.S. Navy has awarded eight companies spots on the multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity Department of Defense Enterprise Software Initiative Microsoft Enterprise Services II Small Business contract.

Microsoft Enterprise Services Contract Terms

Worth a combined $1.5 billion, the DOD ESI MES II – SB contract calls for support for Microsoft products and cloud services, the Department of Defense said Thursday. Work under the contract includes architectural planning, implementation, deployment and infrastructure optimization. The expected completion date is June 2030.

Contract Winners

The requirement was a small business set-aside. It was competitively procured, resulting in 15 offers. The subsequent awardees are:

  • Applied Cloud & Development Technologies
  • AtechGov
  • Bennett Adelson Professional Services
  • ClearPro Partners
  • Client First Technologies
  • Innovatus Technology Consulting
  • Practical Solutions Inc.
  • True Tandem
Written by Jerry Petersen

