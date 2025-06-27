"Emblem of the United States Navy", by the United States Navy, Licensed under CC0

The U.S. Navy has awarded eight companies spots on the multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity Department of Defense Enterprise Software Initiative Microsoft Enterprise Services II Small Business contract.

Microsoft Enterprise Services Contract Terms

Worth a combined $1.5 billion, the DOD ESI MES II – SB contract calls for support for Microsoft products and cloud services, the Department of Defense said Thursday. Work under the contract includes architectural planning, implementation, deployment and infrastructure optimization. The expected completion date is June 2030.

Contract Winners

The requirement was a small business set-aside. It was competitively procured, resulting in 15 offers. The subsequent awardees are: