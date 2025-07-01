Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems has received a $78.5 million modification to a previously-awarded U.S. Navy contract potentially worth $1 billion for the development and production of AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 surface ship undersea warfare combat systems.

2025 Funding for ASW Systems

The modification exercises one of the contract’s options, providing fiscal year 2025 funding for Hypervisor Technology Zero AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 antisubmarine warfare systems and spares, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Funding obligated at the time of the award includes allocations from the Navy’s fiscal year 2025 shipbuilding and conversion budget of approximately $42.8 million and about $35.6 million in other procurement, with no expiry at the current fiscal year’s end.

Contract Modification Work Locations

Much of the work under the contract modification will be performed in Manassas, Virginia. The other work locations are in Lemont Furnace, Pennsylvania; Syracuse and Owego in New York; and Clearwater, Florida.

The expected completion date is February 2028.