Former Air Force Assistant Secretary Frank Calvelli Joins Altamira Board

Frank Calvelli / U.S. Air Force
Frank Calvelli has been named to the board of directors of Altamira Technologies.
Altamira Technologies has named Frank Calvelli, former assistant secretary of the U.S. Air Force for space acquisition and integration, as a member of its board of directors. Calvelli will contribute to the company his more than 30 years’ work experience in space security and intelligence systems, Altamira said Monday.

Calvelli’s Previous Leadership Roles

Before his Air Force stint, he served as the principal deputy director of the National Reconnaissance Office for over eight years and held several senior Central Intelligence Agency leadership positions.

Calvelli earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Loyola College in Baltimore and a bachelor’s degree in computer and information science from the State University of New York at Potsdam.

Remarks from Altamira Execs

Joe Wright, Altamira Technologies’ board chairman, described Calvelli as “an exceptional addition” to the company’s board, citing his leadership track record and national security commitment.

“His expertise in acquisition will be a tremendous asset as we pursue critical intelligence capabilities in space and warfighter support,” Wright said.

Jane Chappell, Altamira’s CEO, also welcomed Calvelli’s membership in the company’s board, noting that his experience in the space and intelligence sectors “will be invaluable” as Altamira continues to pursue growth in providing customers with advanced technologies.

“Frank’s strategic insights will be critical in guiding our future direction and ensuring we remain at the forefront of innovation,” she added.

Written by Arthur McMiler

