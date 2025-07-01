Concurrent Technologies Corp., or CTC, has achieved Level 2 certification under the Department of Defense’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program.

Ed Sheehan Jr., the technology organization’s president and CEO, said in a press release Tuesday that the certification reflects CTC’s commitment to secure the defense industrial base and safeguard the nation.

“Achieving CMMC Level 2 certification is a testament to the strength of our cybersecurity program, the diligence of our personnel, and our role as a trusted partner to the DoD,” the executive added.

CTC Reaffirms Commitment to Cybersecurity Readiness

The company received the CMMC Level 2 certification following an independent third-party assessment of its compliance with security controls in line with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Special Publication 800-171 requirements for protecting controlled unclassified information.

Completing the CMMC assessment improves CTC’s ability to pursue defense contracts in the future.

“This achievement reinforces our readiness to support defense missions that demand the highest levels of cyber resilience,” commented Danielle Gerko, chief information security officer at CTC. “We will continue to invest in our cybersecurity infrastructure and governance programs to stay ahead of emerging threats and support our clients with confidence and integrity.”