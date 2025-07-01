HII has expanded its partnership with C3 AI to use the latter’s artificial intelligence platform to accelerate production at two HII divisions: Ingalls Shipbuilding, which builds amphibious ships and destroyers for the U.S. Navy, and Newport News Shipbuilding, which constructs nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines for the U.S. Navy.

The C3 AI application, powered by the C3 Agentic AI Platform, was initially deployed at Ingalls Shipbuilding over a previous six-month partnership, during which the platform enabled significant improvements in schedule performance, HII said Monday.

Under the expanded collaboration, initial efforts will focus on using AI to enhance planning and scheduling at the two HII divisions, with plans to also integrate the technology in the areas of operations, supply chain and labor allocation to support the U.S. Navy’s fleet readiness needs, and explore partnership opportunities in uncrewed vehicle production and sustainment.

“C3 AI is proud to team with HII to ensure its vision in maintaining the nation’s maritime industrial dominance through the adoption of next-generation shipbuilding technologies,” said Thomas Siebel, chairman and CEO at C3 AI. “By deploying Enterprise AI across planning, operations, and the supply chain, we are powering a modern, intelligent infrastructure to ensure America’s edge in naval readiness.”