Palantir and Accenture Federal Services have partnered to deploy artificial intelligence-powered technologies to enhance federal agency operations.

Accenture said Monday the strategic collaboration designates its federal services subsidiary as the preferred implementation partner for Palantir’s services to U.S. government customers.

Key AI-Powered Offerings

The partnership enables federal government agencies to access three commercial-grade AI-driven technologies that can address operational challenges by enhancing workflow optimization, decision-making and operational resilience. The three offerings include:

Enterprise-to-Edge Data Fusion utilizes Palantir’s ontology and AI platform to modernize enterprise business systems and ensure critical data reaches the tactical edge.

Predictive Supply Chain Orchestration integrates Palantir AI with Accenture’s logistics expertise to build optimized, autonomous and resilient supply chain workflows.

Operationalize Financial Intelligence reinforces transparency and accountability through a 360-degree view of agency budgets and expenditures.

Under the agreement, 1,000 Accenture Federal’s Data & AI team members will be trained and certified to use the Palantir Foundry and Artificial Intelligence Platform, or AIP.

Remarks by Accenture Federal Services’ Ronald Ash

“This is a game changer for both companies, but more importantly, it’s a game changer for our federal customers,” said Ronald Ash , Accenture Federal Services CEO and 2025 Wash100 Award winner.

“We’re investing in building a scalable capability with Palantir that will deliver AI-enabled decision-making capabilities directly into the fabric of government agencies so leaders can act decisively and deliver greater results faster.”