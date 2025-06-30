General Dynamics subsidiary General Dynamics NASSCO has booked a $89.4 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy to maintain and repair its aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.

Navy Maintenance Contract Modification

The Department of Defense said Friday the contract modification definitizes the undefinitized contract action for the warship’s drydocking planned incremental availability.

The $74.8 million cost-plus-incentive-fee/award-fee delivery order awarded by the Navy on Jan. 17 includes updates, repairs and maintenance of the aircraft carrier. Work will be done in Bremington, Washington, and is expected to be finished by August 2026.

Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The contracting activity is the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility.