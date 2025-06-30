in Contract Awards, DOD, News

General Dynamics NASSCO Wins $89.4M Contract Modification for Navy Ship Maintenance

Logo / nassco.com
The U.S. Navy awarded General Dynamics NASSCO a contract to repair and maintain the USS Ronald Reagan.
General Dynamics NASSCO landed a $89.4 million contract from the U.S. Navy to repair and maintain the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.

General Dynamics subsidiary General Dynamics NASSCO has booked a $89.4 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy to maintain and repair its aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan. 

General Dynamics NASSCO Wins $89.4M Contract Modification for Navy Ship Maintenance - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Discover insights, challenges and opportunities of the service branch by joining the 2025 Navy Summit on Aug. 26.

Navy Maintenance Contract Modification

The Department of Defense said Friday the contract modification definitizes the undefinitized contract action for the warship’s drydocking planned incremental availability.

The $74.8 million cost-plus-incentive-fee/award-fee delivery order awarded by the Navy on Jan. 17 includes updates, repairs and maintenance of the aircraft carrier. Work will be done in Bremington, Washington, and is expected to be finished by August 2026. 

Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The contracting activity is the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Taylor Brooks

HawkEye 360 logo / PR Newswire
HawkEye 360 has successfully contacted its Cluster 12 of satellites
HawkEye 360 Establishes Contact With Cluster 12 Satellite Constellation
SpaceX logo/spacex.com
The Space Command Systems has awarded SpaceX an $81.6 million task for a satellite launch.
SpaceX Receives $82M Task Order for USSF Launch Mission