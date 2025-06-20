Fiddler AI will expand the reach of its artificial intelligence observability and security platform across federal, state and local agencies through a partnership with Carahsoft.

What Does the AI Platform Do?

Fiddler’s platform offers real-time monitoring, analytics and explainable AI capabilities, with a focus on addressing challenges associated with agentic and large language model applications and machine learning operations, Carahsoft said Wednesday. The software features the Fiddler Trust Service, designed to monitor a library of LLM metrics to detect issues resulting from hallucinations, toxic content, personally identifiable information leaks and prompt injection attacks.

In addition to real-time insights and root-cause analysis, Fiddler’s tools provide a standardized framework for monitoring, analyzing and protecting agents, generative AI and predictive ML; centralized controls for comprehensive model and application governance; built-in safeguards for responsible AI deployment; and specialized tools for managing traditional ML models and advanced multi-agent and LLM applications.

“Fiddler AI’s platform directly addresses the growing need for transparent and responsible AI usage in Government operations,” said Michael Adams, senior sales director at Carahsoft. “Through this partnership with Fiddler AI and our resellers, we’re enabling Public Sector agencies to confidently deploy and manage AI solutions, while maintaining accountability and performance.”

Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Fiddler AI’s Master Government Aggregator, making the AI platform accessible to the public sector reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions–Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System and OMNIA Partners contracts.