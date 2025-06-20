Seekr Technologies has initiated a new founding round spearheaded by prominent investors Danu Venture Group and AMD Ventures.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said Wednesday it finalized the initial closing of the planned $100 million funding round on June 17. Seekr has tapped Guggenheim Securities to advise on the financing round.

What Is Seekr?

Seekr is a generative artificial intelligence company offering a proprietary technology designed to minimize hallucinations and bias in AI applications across on-cloud, on-premises and at the edge data environments. The company also provides a complete enterprise AI platform capable of AI-ready data preparation and content analysis for large language models and agentic AI technologies. In 2024, Seekr brought in more than $18 million in revenue and is expected to reach cash flow breakeven within 12 months.

What Is SeekrFlow?

The company’s primary offering, SeekrFlow, is a comprehensive software infrastructure designed to streamline the AI lifecycle. It simplifies each stage, enabling users to develop, train, validate and deploy generative AI models and AI Agents. SeekrFlow acts as a dedicated AI factory or go-to hub for supply chain, telecommunications, defense and intelligence and other critical infrastructure sectors.