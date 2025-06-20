Oracle Unveils Defense Ecosystem, Air-Gapped Cloud Offering

Oracle has launched a defense ecosystem designed to drive defense and government technology innovation and introduced an air-gapped cloud service offering to support national security missions.

Oracle Defense Ecosystem

The technology company said Tuesday the Oracle Defense Ecosystem is a global initiative that seeks to strengthen U.S. and allied national security and provide defense innovators with an opportunity to leverage cloud and artificial intelligence technologies.

The ecosystem’s initial members include Arqit; Blackshark.ai; Entanglement; Fenix Group, now part of Nokia Federal Solutions; Koniku; Kraken; Mattermost; Metron; SensusQ; and Whitespace.

“Oracle and our defense ecosystem plans to innovate and scale to help the U.S. and its allies deter conflicts and win on physical and digital battlefields,” said Rand Waldron, a vice president at Oracle.

Defense and government tech organizations in the Oracle Defense Ecosystem can work with the company’s sales team and leverage Palantir Foundry and Artificial Intelligence Platform on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, or OCI.

Through Oracle Cloud Marketplace, ecosystem members can make their platforms available to customers in every OCI region.

Members can also work with Oracle’s executive advisers to gain defense, tech and procurement insights to drive growth and leverage the OCI Core Landing Zone to accelerate compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification.

The Oracle Defense Ecosystem could also offer members access to Oracle NetSuite and Oracle University training and certification programs.

Oracle Compute Cloud@Customer Isolated

The company also unveiled Oracle Compute Cloud@Customer Isolated, a sovereign cloud service offering designed to help defense and intelligence agencies manage classified workloads.

“Oracle Compute Cloud@Customer Isolated is designed to help regulated industries benefit from the cloud and AI, while also providing the flexibility to deploy anywhere,” said Matt Leonard, vice president of edge cloud product management at Oracle.

The cloud service can be disconnected from the internet and provides the same storage, compute and networking tools and services available from Oracle Compute Cloud@Customer.

Oracle said organizations can deploy the cloud offering as a single rack and scale it up as necessary while maintaining data sovereignty and data security in support of defense operations.

The service will be available worldwide later in 2025.