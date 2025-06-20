Systecon North America has helped the F-35 Joint Program Office transition supply chain analytics, simulation and performance modeling responsibilities to a fully organic, government-run team.

The company said in a press release Executive Mosaic received that the transition reflects the F-35 JPO’s readiness to take full ownership of readiness modeling, lifecycle cost and availability.

“We’re proud to have played a role in helping the F-35 team get to this point, where they can manage and optimize their modeling operations independently,” said James Woodard, chief operating officer at Systecon North America.

Under the partnership, Systecon North America helped JPO operationalize predictive analytics in alignment with the Department of Defense’s readiness and affordability goals.

In addition to training programs, Systecon’s Opus Suite has played a key role in supporting the F-35 program’s readiness planning and sustainment operations.

“We’re grateful for the modeling expertise and support Systecon has provided over the years…transitioning to organic modeling support is key to where we need to go,” said Amanda Pilkerton, product support manager at the F-35 JPO.

What Is Opus Suite?

Opus Suite is a set of software platforms designed to help organizations analyze and predict the impact of decisions related to technical design, operations planning and other factors on the cost and performance of a technical system throughout the platform’s life cycle.

The toolset could enable organizations to simulate, model and optimize complex systems, helping decision-makers improve readiness, reduce costs and enhance planning across the life cycle of a technical system.

Systecon North America said the U.S. Navy and dozens of allied defense programs worldwide use its analytics software to inform decisions.

Through its tools, Systecon supports customers in over 20 countries and works with defense original equipment manufacturers, including BAE Systems, Boeing, Lockheed Martin and RTX business Raytheon.