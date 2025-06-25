Cybersecurity, electronic warfare and software capabilities provider Castellum has established Castellum Advanced Technology Products, or CATP, a new, wholly owned subsidiary.

Remarks by Castellum’s Glen Ives

Commenting on CATP’s establishment, Castellum CEO Glen Ives said in a statement Tuesday that it broadens his company’s strategy for supporting the Department of Defense. He said the full and timely usage of advanced technology was “key to success on the 21st-century battlefield.”

“We believe that having greater control over some of the key products our customers need will enable us to provide better overall solutions for the warfighter. Financially, we believe that we can increase both our revenue and our operating margins by adding more value and solving our customers’ most challenging problems. This important step reinforces our priority, focus, and commitment to constantly strengthen and enhance our organic growth capabilities,” he remarked.

Objectives of CATP

CATP will work to develop internally but also strive to team with other technology companies. Castellum’s new subsidiary may also seek to take equity positions in companies with technologies that are beneficial to DOD customers.